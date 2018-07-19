The cast and creators of YouTube’s Origin landed at San Diego Comic-Con to give the confab the first look at the show which is a mash-up of Lost, Alien, and Invasion of the Body Snatchers to tell a multi-layered sci-fi treat.

“I don’t think Origin isn’t just one thing — it’s many different things,” said show creator Mika Wika Watkins. She says that its exciting that she gets to write a sci-fi show, but it jumps to different genres, exploring the Japanese mafia, German noir, and even a VR love story.

The first trailer dropped before the panel (watch above) and says, “This is a new world, where your history no longer has any relevance.” And if I’m being honest, it is an unexpected impressive thrill. Based on the trailer alone, YouTube is coming through with some sci-fi realness.

Watkins was joined on the stage in the Indigo Ballroom by series director Paul W.S. Anderson as well as actors Natalia Tena, Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Fraser James, and Tom Felton (who Watkins called “Draco” throughout the entire shoot). BuzzFeed’s Marcus Jones moderated the panel.

The cast and creators talked about the making of the series and its diverse cast in the story about a group of people who flee Earth and leave their damaged lives behind to start a brand new life on the Origin. Watkins is vigilant about divulging the time period the series takes place, but it is in the near future and Anderson, who directed the first two episodes, was excited to create futuristic worlds in countries like Japan.

Anderson also mentions that 60 percent of the series takes place on the “spectacular” spaceship but 40 percent goes into the characters’ backstory and the horrible things they did to make them flee to the Origin. During the panel, Mitsuji’s character’s backstory was shown and it was brutal as we saw the death of his brother which he thinks is his fault — and that’s why he goes to the Origin.

Sounds a lot like Lost, but instead of an island it’s a 3-kilometer long spaceship where these 11 passengers have to survive and, in the generous additional footage shown, figure out what insane mysteries lurk on the ship and what is causing these grotesque deaths.

The Series hails from Left Bank Pictures, Sony Pictures Television, and Midnight Radio. Philipp Christopher, Nina Wadia, Madalyn Horcher, Siobahn Cullen, Adelayo Adedayo and Wil Coban co-star. Origin is created and written by Watkins, who executive produces with Andy Harries, Suzanne Mackie, Rob Bullock and Anderson.

Watch the new teaser trailer above and tell us what you think.