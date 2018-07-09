Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for Season 6 of Orange Is the New Black, which picks up in the aftermath of last season’s riot that rocked Litchfield Penitentiary. The core group now finds itself in maximum security, where the game is not what they are used to — blues and khakis join the mix — and the pressure to roll over on their friends emerges.

The trailer drop today comes ahead of the Season 6 premiere July 27 globally on Netflix.

Season 5 took place in over the course of three riot-filled days at Litchfield and ended with a number of the inmates — including Piper (Taylor Schilling), Crazy Eyes (two-time Emmy winner Uzo Aduba) and Red (Kate Mulgrew) — awaiting their fate as officers in full battle gear confront them.

The new season, which picks up the story one week after the SWAT raid, shows the now-​newbies ​as they ​navigate new rules and power dynamics at their new home, facing charges stemming from last season’s riot and the offer of plea deals to turn on one another. There is lots of strategy in play, including discussion about Alex who is nowhere to be found.

