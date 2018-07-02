The Mexico National Team has been blessed by Oprah Winfrey. The iconic media mogul took to Instagram to congratulate all the teams participating in the World Cup, but she specifically had a fangirl moment over Mexico.

Ahead of their match against Brazil on Monday, Winfrey donned a green jersey and posted a video of her and a group of other World Cup fans announcing in her signature excited ‘You get a car!’ voice, “We love all the countries — but we especially love Mexico!”

The official Mexico National Team Instagram account reposted the video and posted it on Twitter, saying “Please welcome our newest member to the Incondicionales family!!! Thank you for your support @Oprah!!”

Winfrey’s World Cup fever comes shortly after her voice was heard on an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale. In the third to last episode of the Emmy winner’s second season, Winfrey’s voice is heard on a car radio “from somewhere in the Great White North.” Debating if she can escape the extremely repressive religious state of what was once the United States, Elisabeth Moss’s Offred listens to Oprah address the lower states.

Watch Winfrey’s Instagram video below.

World Cup fever at our house! A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on Jul 1, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT