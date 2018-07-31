EXCLUSIVE: British actress Ophelia Lovibond has landed the role of Patty Failure in Disney’s Timmy Failure, the Tom McCarthy-directed film, which will be released on the studio’s forthcoming streaming service.

Based on the book of the same name, the storyline centers on Timmy, the clueless, comically self-confident 11-year-old CEO of his fictional detective agency, Total Failure, Inc. Through his global enterprise, Timmy’s goal is to become so rich his mother Patty (Lovibond), who works two jobs to provide for herself and her son, won’t have to stress out about the bills anymore.

Wrinkle In Time producer Jim Whitaker is producing this pic.

For its new direct-to-consumer platform, Disney is planning to produce a number of original content projects including a series based on Pixar’s Monsters franchise, a High School Musical series, a series from Marvel Television, and the recently announced live-action Star Wars series from Jon Favreau.

Lovibond’s credits include CBS’ Elementary, the Sky series Hooten & The Lady, IFC Films’ The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and Disney/Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

She’s repped by ICM Partners, Omni Artists, and Independent Talent Group.