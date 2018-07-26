“We’re all animals,” says Sir Ben Kingsley’s Adolf Eichmann in this intense trailer for Operation Finale. “Some of us just have bigger teeth than others.”

So it goes in director Chris Weitz’s thriller about the Israeli “catch and extract” operation in Argentina to bring to justice the chief architect of Hitler’s Holocaust.

This trailer – the last look at the thriller before MGM releases the film in theaters on Wednesday, August 29 – highlights, among other aspects of the movie, the psychological battle of wills between Kingsley’s Eichmann and Oscar Isaac’s Peter Malkin, one of the Israeli agents tasked with capturing the Nazi.

In exchanges that recall the evil mind games from classics like The Silence of the Lambs and The Exorcist, Eichmann, sounding like evil incarnate, tells Isaac’s agent, “My job was simple: save the country I love from being destroyed. Is your job any different?” Later, on the subject of justice, Eichmann snarls, “That makes my life worth 6 million people you lost.”

The film is set 15 years after the end of World War II, when, acting on irrefutable evidence, a top-secret team of Israeli agents travel to Argentina where Eichmann has been in hiding with his family under an alias. In attempting to sneak him out of Argentina to stand trial in Israel while being pursued by the country’s right-wing forces, agent Peter Malkin is forced to engage Eichmann in an intense and gripping game of cat-and-mouse with life-and-death stakes.

Weitz directs from a script by Matthew Orton. Producers are Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger under their Automatik banner, alongside Isaac and Inspire Entertainment’s Jason Spire (Mojave). Executive Producers are Matt Charman and Ron Schmidt. MGM distributes.

In addition to Isaac and Kingsley, the cast includes Lior Raz, Melanie Laurent, Nick Kroll, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote.

Operation Finale hits theaters August 29. Take a look at the final trailer before release above, and let us know what you think.

Here are two posters just released by MGM: