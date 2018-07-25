National Geographic has ordered a second season of One Strange Rock, the ambitious docuseries from Darren Aronofsky and Jane Root that launched worldwide earlier this year. Principal photography on Season 2 will begin in February.

Nat Geo Networks CEO Courteney Monroe confirmed the news today during the network’s summer TCA session at the Beverly Hilton. No release date has been set yet, but the new season will continue to explore what makes our planet so unique in the universe.

Aronofsky will return with his Protozoa Pictures team of Ari Handel and Scott Franklin along with Root, Peter Lovering and Arif Nurmohamed of Nutopia all of whom are executive producing. Matt Renner is exec producing for Nat Geo.

Nat Geo said Season 1 was its fourth most-watched series globally, with 81 million total viewers. The 10-episode first season wrapped in May, with encores airing on Fox this summer.