CBS All Access announced Monday that its forthcoming original series One Dollar will make its premiere on August 30 on the on-demand streaming platform.

The new mystery series is set in a small rust belt town in post-recession America. The story follows a one-dollar bill that changes hands and connects a group of characters involved in a shocking multiple murder. The path of the dollar bill and point of view in each episode paint a picture of a modern American town with deep class and cultural divides that spill out into the open as the town’s secrets get revealed.

One Dollar stars John Carroll Lynch, Nathaniel Martello-White, Chris Denham, Philip Ettinger, Kirrilee Berger, Gracie Lawrence, Joshua Bitton, Níkẹ Uche Kadri and Hamilton Clancy. Greg Germann, Sturgill Simpson, Aleksa Palladino with Jeff Perry and Leslie Odom Jr., round out the cast with recurring roles.

The mystery is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Anonymous Content. Craig Zobel (Compliance, The Leftovers), Matt DeRoss, Alexandre Dauman and Jason Mosberg serve as executive producers. Zobel will direct all episodes.

One Dollar is the latest addition to CBS All Access’ growing slate of original programming which includes Star Trek: Discovery, The Good Fight and Strange Angel, which made its debut in June.