Sheridan Pierce and Raúl Castillo are set for recurring roles on the upcoming third season of Netflix’s One Day At A Time.

Pierce, who appeared in four episodes in Season 2, returns to the series as Syd, Elena’s (Isabella Gomez) girlfriend who identifies as both queer and non-binary. Castillo will play Mateo, a dad friend of Penelope’s (Justina Machado) from school, who turns into something more.

A reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, One Day at a Time follows three generations of a Cuban-American family navigating the ups and downs of life. A newly-single mom and military veteran journeys through the triumphs and tribulations that come with raising two strong-willed, mega-millennial children, all the while enlisting the “help” of her old-school mother and her building manager-turned-invaluable confidant.

Stephen Tobolowsky, Todd Grinnell and Marcel Ruiz also star.

Norman Lear executive produces, with Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce executive producing and co-showrunning. Brent Miller also executive-produces. One Day at a Time is produced by Sony Television Productions for Netflix.

Pierce also recurs as Abigail on Netflix’s Dear White People and is a team member of UCB Maude. She’s repped by Abrams Artists Agency.

Castillo stars as Paps in Sundance pic We the Animals, based on the Justin Torres novel and directed by Jeremiah Zagar. He was most recently seen in ensemble series Seven Seconds, Ricky Gervais’ Special Correspondents opposite America Ferrera, Joe Swanberg’s anthology drama series Easy, and Robia Roshid-created Atypical, all on Netflix. He’s repped by CAA and Gasparo Management.