Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for On the Basis of Sex, the biopic of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that stars Felicity Jones. Mimi Leder directed the pic, penned by Daniel Stiepleman, that centers on Ginsburg as a young lawyer who teams with her husband Marty (Armie Hammer) to bring what becomes a landmark gender discrimination case before the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The film from Focus and Participant Media co-stars Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor and Cailee Spaeny and comes on the 25th anniversary of Ginsburg’s SCOTUS appointment by President Bill Clinton that made her only the second female ever to serve on the court.

Earlier this year, Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s documentary RBG had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, which Ginsburg attended and became a bit of rock star in Park City during the fest. Magnolia Pictures release the docu in May and it has grossed $12.5 million to date.

On the Basis of Sex, produced by Participant’s Robert Cort and Jonathan King, has already staked out a December 25 limited theatrical release.

Check out the trailer above.