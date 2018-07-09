The European Film Academy on Friday again called for the immediate release from a Russian prison of Ukranian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov who has been on a hunger strike for more than 50 days. France’s Société des Réalisateurs de Films, which organizes the Directors’ Fortnight section at the Cannes Film Festival, has also launched a campaign with Palme d’Or winner Jacques Audiard delivering an impassioned video message (see below).

In a letter posted to the SRF website and published in French daily Libération, dozens of international filmmakers including Todd Haynes, Lucas Guadagnino, William Friedkin, Michel Hazanavicius, François Ozon, Rithy Panh, Lynn Ramsay, Claire Denis and the Dardenne brothers, called on Europe and the rest of the world “to use every means in their possession” to obtain Sentsov’s immediate release. “If Oleg Sentsov dies today, it is not only Vladimir Putin but France, Germany and Europe as a whole that would be stained with his blood,” the letter reads (see it in full after the video).

Sentsov was involved in supporting the 2014 Euromaidan protests in Kiev and opposed Russia’s annexation of Crimea. He was arrested by the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation at his home in May 2014 and brought to Moscow where he was detained awaiting trial for over a year. When the trial began in July 2015, the prosecution’s key witness retracted his testimony as “given under pressure and duress.” The next month, Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years. He began a hunger strike on May 14 and has said he is not seeking his own release, but took the drastic step in order to demand the release of all Ukranian political prisoners currently held in Russia.

He has long been supported by industry groups trying to raise awareness while protests and rallies have been staged in various cities. The thinking had been that given the World Cup spotlight currently on Russia, this would bring further attention to his plight and perhaps exert pressure on Putin to act.

The SFR released the video of Audiard below just as France was kicking off against Uruguay in the quarter finals on Friday. The Rust And Bone and Dheepan helmer says, “We want to believe in one last, big victory that is more important than any football match — the liberation of Oleg Sentsov.”

Here’s the video of Audiard:

"If we don't say a word, if we don't act, Oleg Sentsov will die." Jacques Audiard asks for the liberation of the Ukrainian director Oleg Sentsov, imprisoned in Russia for 4 years and engaged in a hunger strike #FreeSentsov #FreeOlegSentsov #SaveOlegSentsov #FifaWorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/Xkwg7ipCeK — Konbini news (@konbininews) July 6, 2018

And here’s the SRF letter in full: