Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov is in “severe danger” in the eighth week of his hunger strike, according to the European Film Academy.

On day 54 of his indefinite hunger strike the European film network has once again called for his immediate release. At their annual meeting during the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival they drafted a letter calling on President Putin and the Russian authorities to “finally show a human face.”

According to Ukrainian news service Kyiv Post, Sentsov’s lawyer Dmitry Dinze described his condition this week as “relatively stable.” He is said to be surviving on “vitamins and glucose” but a “crisis could begin at any time.”

Human rights organizations and filmmakers and artists from Europe and the U.S. have raised their voices in support since the director and father of two children started his hunger strike on 14 May. He has demanded that Russia release all Ukrainian political prisoners but is not asking for his own release.

Sentsov is serving a twenty-year sentence in a high-security prison camp in the remote Arctic Circle. The filmmaker was arrested in May, 2014, shortly after after Russia occupied Crimea. He was in detention for more than one year before his trial at which he was accused of terrorism. The prosecution claimed that he had been involved in setting fire to the doors of the unofficial representative offices of the ruling Russian party in Crimea, and in plotting to blow up a Lenin monument. However, there was scant evidence of Sentsov’s participation in either.

Among filmmakers, authors and journalists to previously express support for Sentsov have been Stephen Daldry, Bertrand Tavernier, Mike Leigh, Aki Kaurismaki, Wim Wenders, Christiane Amanpour, Margaret Atwood, Paul Auster, Jay McInerny, BJ Novak, Salman Rushdie, Stephen Sondheim, Patrick Stewart and Scott Turow. The President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, appealed in his opening speech of the G7 Summit for Sentsov’s release.

Among the European film organizations to sign the new letter calling for his release are:

Acadèmia del Cinema Català

Academia Portuguesa de Cinema

Académie André Delvaux

Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences of Spain

Accademia del Cinema Italiano – Premi David di Donatello

Akademie des Österreichischen Films

Czech Film and Television Academy

Danish Film Academy

D’Filmakademie Luxemburg

Deutsche Filmakademie

Dutch Academy for Film

European Film Academy

Hellenic Film Academy

Icelandic Film and Television Academy

Irish Film & Television Academy

Israeli Academy

Lithuanian Film Academy

Polish Film Academy

Schweizer Filmakademie

Slovak Film and Television Academy

Ukrainian Film Academy