Eva Dickerman has joined Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment as a literary manager. Dickerman joins fellow managers Brooke Pobjoy and Tiffany Schloesser, as well as partners Naomi Odenkirk and Marc Provissiero.

Dickerman learned the ropes of the TV lit representation business at Verve Talent & Literary Agency where she most recently worked as an assistant in the TV lit department.

Before that, Dickerman, who attended Harvard University and Columbia Law School, practiced corporate law in New York City, and entertainment law in Los Angeles at Katten Muchin Rosenman.

“Eva has exceptional taste and is incredibly smart. She’s also a wonderful human,” Provissiero and Odenkirk said in a joint statement. “We are thrilled Eva joined the team.”