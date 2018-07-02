Sirens alum Kevin Daniels and Avra Friedman (Stop the Bleeding) are set for recurring roles opposite Avan Jogia, Kelli Bergland, Beau Mirchoff and Roxane Mesquida on Now Apocalypse, Starz’s upcoming original half-hour comedy series from creator/executive producer Gregg Araki and Steven Soderbergh.

Co-written by Araki, who also directs, and Vogue.com sex columnist Karley Sciortino, Now Apocalypse is a 10-episode surreal, coming-of-age comedy that follows Ulysses (Jogia) and his friends Carly (Berglund), Ford (Mirchoff) and Severine (Mesquida), who are on various quests pursing love, sex and fame while navigating the strange and oftentimes bewildering city of Los Angeles.

Daniels will play Barnabas. He approaches Ford (Mirchoff), who’s diligently working on his screenplay in a coffee shop, and introduces himself as a producer who’d be interested in reading Ford’s script. Friedman will portray Magenta, a very committed but meek and untalented actress in Carly’s (Berglund) acting class.

Daniels played the series regular role of Hank on both seasons of USA’s Sirens. He had a nine-episode recur on Modern Family, recurred in NBC’s Trial & Error, and can currently be seen on Netflix, where he recurs as Coach Bragg in Atypical. He most recently guest starred on The Orville, The Guest Book, Famous In Love and Hawaii Five-O. Daniels is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Greene & Associates Talent Agency.

Actress and stand-up comedian Friedman is a series regular on YouTube’s Real Princesses of Cinderella’s Castle, and has acted opposite Michael Era, Sarah Silverman and Reggie Watts on platforms such as Funny or Die, Awesomeness TV, Amy Poehler’s Smart Girls for Super Deluxe, among others. Her credits include the regular role of Nora on web series Stop the Bleeding and films Stray Boys and Confidentiel. She’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Elev8 Talent Agency.