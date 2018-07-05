YouTube star Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) has signed on for a recurring role in AMC’s supernatural horror drama NOS4A2, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill. The project, produced by AMC Studios in association with Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television, was created by Jami O’Brien (Fear The Walking Dead, Hell On Wheels) who will serve as showrunner. It’s set for debut in 2019.

NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen, a young, working class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic must strive to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

Smith will play Maggie Leigh, Iowa’s bubbly, purple-haired librarian with a Scrabble Bag portal to the universe.

Hill and O’Brien executive produce NOS4A2 along with Lauren Corrao, Co-President of Tornante Television.

Smith became a sensation on YouTube for her mixture of social commentary, DIY makeup tutorials and How-To vids, with her views on feminism, racial inequality, social justice and other topical issues. A former member of the U.S Armed Services, Smith is also currently writing her first novel. She is repped by Artists First.