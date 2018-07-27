An out-of-control wildfire in Northern California exploded Friday, sweeping into the city of Redding and forcing thousands of residents to flee, including the hosts of a local TV news program who were evacuated as they were live on-air.

Allison Woods and Tamara Damante were providing live coverage of the fire for KRCR-TV in Redding when they announced the blaze was approaching their studio and they needed to leave.

“We’ve been here live and right now we are being evacuated. We are going to leave the station because it is now unsafe to be here,” Woods announced. Damate then pleaded with residents to follow the evacuation order in place and “stay safe”. The station then returned to a live webcam shot showing the orange glow of the fire in the distance,” according to The Independent.

AP Photo/Noah Berger

The 45-square-mile Carr Fire in Shasta County began Monday and tripled in size overnight Thursday, fanned by high winds, scorching temperatures and low humidity. The fire tore through several small communities and jumped the Sacramento River before before threatening the outskirts of Redding, a city of about 95,000 people around 120 miles south of the California-Oregon border, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.

At least 15 structures have been destroyed and five others damaged, with at least 500 threatened, according to fire officials. One person died and three firefighters and some civilians have been injured.