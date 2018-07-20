EXCLUSIVE: Norman Reedus will be taking the stage at Comic-Con today with his compatriots from The Walking Dead, but the actor will also be taking it to the big screen with STXfilms in the not so distant future.

Reedus and the Adam Fogelson-run division of STX Entertainment have inked a deal to develop a genre feature for the RIDE host to both star in and produce, I’ve learned.

Much like the agreements that STXfilms put together with Jason Statham and Guardians of the Galaxy’s David Bautista earlier this year and late last year respectively, the project will be specifically tailored to play to Reedus’ established and not inconsiderable audience of TWD viewers and beyond.

“Norman has steadily built up a devoted fan following across movies and television with memorable performances,” STXfilms chairman Fogelson told me of the project. “STX is thrilled to collaborate with Norman on this new film project that we are custom-creating for him and with him and that will be sure to excite his tremendous fan base.”

Deep into production on the ninth season of TWD and with his Daryl Dixon role expanded on the AMC show under a new contract, Reedus is also set to bring back his biker travelogue series RIDE for a third season on the cabler later this year.

This new agreement with STXfilms is actually not Reedus’ first dalliance with the company, so to speak. The Boondock Saints actor is appearing in the Robert Rodriguez helmed VR series The Limit for STXsurreal with The Fast & The Furious franchise star Michelle Rodriguez. Reedus’ most recent feature was 2016 heist flick Triple 9 co-starring fellow SDCC aristocrats Gal Gadot, Anthony Mackie and Aaron Paul.

Also featuring Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohen as well as showrunner Angela Kang and various EPs and Reedus, the SDCC Walking Dead panel kicks off around noon today.

Reedus is repped by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and attorneys at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.