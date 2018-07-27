Norman Lear continues to defy convention about career longevity and age. The TV icon, who today celebrates his 96th birthday, and his Act III production company have signed a two-year first look deal with Sony Pictures TV. The pact includes the option to re-imagine titles from Lear’s extensive library including All In The Family, The Jeffersons, Good Times, Maude and Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman, among others.

“I couldn’t be prouder and more excited about joining Sony Pictures Television, who has the guts to go with a kid,” Lear quipped.

Sony Pictures TV, which owns the Norman Lear library, has been his partner for the past few years. The studio produces the reboot of Lear’s classic series One Day At A Time on Netflix. Executive produced by Lear, the comedy is currently filming its third season. And it was Sony TV that last year took in Lear’s passion project, Guess Who Died, a retirement home comedy script he had unsuccessfully tried to sell for more than seven years. Partnering him with Peter Tolan, the studio sold the project to NBC where it went to pilot. When the pilot did not make the cut to series, the studio tried actively to find another home for it.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be expanding our relationship with Brent and Norman. Norman is an icon in our industry and it’s a dream come true to be working with him. We’re excited to create more magic with Norman and Brent,” said SPT President Jeff Frost and Co-Presidents, Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter.

One Day At A Time was inspired by Lear’s series of the same name which aired on CBS from 1975-1984. Developed and executive produced by Gloria Calderon Kellet and Mike Royce, the reboot is praised for tackling important issues. It follows the life of Penelope (Justina Machado), a newly single Army veteran, and her Cuban-American family, as they navigate the ups and downs of life.

Over Lear’s vast career, the World War II veteran and Kennedy Center honoree has won four Emmy Awards and two Peabody Awards. As the founder of People For the American Way, he has been recognized for his passion in politics and has been a force behind social change, climate change, women’s rights and overall humanitarian efforts.