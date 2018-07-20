As Deadline exclusively revealed last month, Amazon are showing the first episode of their upcoming Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan at Comic-Con today but the real explosion may be the addition of the actor who was the Girl With The Dragon Tattoo.

Executive producer and co-showrunner Carlton Cuse announced at Amazon’s mega-panel in Ballroom 20 that Noomi Rapace will be joining the John Krasinski led series in its second season.

The BAFTA nominated actor will play Harriet “Harry” Baumann in the currently filming next round of the big play by the House of Bezos. The female lead character is described by Cuse as a “formindable” agent in Germany’s Secret Intelligence, who meets up with Kransinski’s Ryan in South America.

Set to launch its first season on August 31, the Wendell Pierce co-starring and Graham Roland co-showrun Jack Ryan was renewed for a second cycle back in April.

As well as Cuse and Jack Ryan, Amazon’s SDCC panel on Friday featured turns from Good Omen‘s co-author and showrunner Neil Gaiman, The Tick creator Ben Edlund, Homecoming director Sam Esmail, Lore EP Gale Anne Hurd and Naren Shankar, showrunner of The Expanse.

In what might be the largest such setting ever at SDCC, Jack Ryan also has a big multi-media activation outside the San Diego convention center for the show where fans can play at being an intelligence officer.

Rapace is repped by CAA, Sweden’s Indio, Magnolia Entertainment and lawyers at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman