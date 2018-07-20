We’re getting the first look at Nightwatch Nation, an expansion of A&E’s Nightwatch docuseries from executive producer Dick Wolf and 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company.

Nightwatch Nation follows EMTs in Yonkers, New York; Austin, Texas; Tucson, Arizona; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana as these real-life heroes risk their lives to work the busiest and most unnerving shift of the day, the overnight.

The 10-episode series follows EMTs as they tackle emergencies on every level, bringing viewers along for the ride while also experiencing the high intensity environment of the call centers. The series follows EMTs as they treat a stroke victim in Yonkers and a heroin overdose in Baton Rouge. They also are faced with a malfunctioning internal defibrillator in Tucson and a six-car pile-up that requires multiple ambulances in Austin.

“We elevated the series to the next level; more cities, more 911 calls, more heroes. We’re taking viewers to the frontlines of first responders all around the country who go above and beyond the call of duty to save as many lives as they can,” says 44 Blue Executive Producer Rasha Drachkovitch. “By capturing the heroic work of EMTs in cities like Austin, Yonkers, Baton Rouge and Tucson, viewers get a glimpse into the extent of what they do for their communities.”

Nightwatch Nation premieres Thursday, August 16 at 10 PM on A&E.

