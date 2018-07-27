Nicole Kidman’s Blossom Films and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories have closed a preemptive deal for tv/film rights to Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty’s upcoming novel Nine Perfect Strangers. Kidman will star in the project and be exec producer with Per Saari alongside Papandreas and Steve Hutensky under her banner Made Up Stories. Liane Moriarty will also be exec producer. The book gets published November 6 by Flatiron.

REX Shutterstock

Kidman, Saari and Papandrea were exec producers of the Emmy-winning series adaptation of Moriarty’s novel Big Little Lies, whose second season is in production at HBO. Kidman starred in the original with fellow exec producer Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz and Laura Dern.

The new novel pairs nine strangers who gather at a remote health resort for ten days, some to lose weight, others to get a break from their lives and maybe a reboot. Each is prepared to put in some work to attain those goals, but it becomes a lot harder than they expected.

Of Kidman, Papandrea and Saari, the author said she was “honored by their faith in this book – even before I’d written ‘the end’ they believed in it, and I just feel very lucky to have had them come into my life.”

Said the producing trio: “Simply put, Liane Moriarty is a force of nature, not just as a virtuosic author, but as a collaborator and friend. We’re beyond thrilled to be making Nine Perfect Strangers with this extraordinary woman.”

Kidman is repped by CAA, Media Talent Group and attorney Alan Wertheimer; Papandrea is WME; Moriarty’s deal was made by Intellectual Property Group’s Jerry Kalajian, Fiona Inglis of Curtis Brown Australia, Faye Bender of The Book Group and attorney Matt Sugarman.