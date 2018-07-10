Nicky Whelan (Inconceivable, Left Behind) and Miles Fisher (Mad Men, Final Destination 5) will get top billing in the indie film, A Christmas Arrangement, which is currently filming in Los Angeles. Jake Helgren is directing the holiday romance pic. Daphne Zuniga (Melrose Place, Spaceballs), Julie McNiven (Mad Men, Supernatural), Leslie Easterbrook (Police Academy) and Clayton Chitty (When Calls the Heart) costar. Whelan star as flower shop owner Poppy Benson who enters the annual Holiday Floral Show for a chance to win the $5,000 grand prize. Standing in her way is Garrett Hurley (Fisher), the underappreciated protégé of florist extraordinaire Blair Covington (Zuniga). While Poppy and Garrett’s rivalry heats up on the flower show floor, an undeniable romance begins amidst a whimsical holiday backdrop. Ali Spuck and Casie Tabanou wrote the script, which is being produced by Autumn Federici via The Ninth House. Executive producers are Jim Klock and Stephanie Slack. Whelan is repped by Innovative Artists and Luber Roklin Entertainment, while Make Good Content reps Fisher.

Actress Brooke Lewis is set for a supporting role in the indie crime thriller, To Avenge, which Nick Belial is directed from a script he wrote with Erin Hazelhurst. The film stars Zach Galligan, Kelli Maroney, Bernard Robichaud, Lauren Francesca, and Taylor Hay. Plot: When a young woman is brutally assaulted and the justice system fails her, a stranger takes matters into her own hands. Lewis will play Jenny Price, a Rape Survivor’s Advocate. Lorcan Saoirse Films is producing the project. Lewis, who will star in the upcoming indie ½ New Year, is repped by The Corsa Agency and Bohemia Group.