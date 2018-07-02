Nickelodeon is expanding The Loud House universe with the greenlight of Los Casagrandes (working title), a spinoff of the hit animated series. The network has ordered 20 episodes of Los Casagrandes (wt) on the heels of a successful premiere week (June 25-28) of Season 3 of The Loud House, ranking as the top show across television with Kids 2-11 and Kids 6-11.

Los Casagrandes follows Lincoln Loud’s friend Ronnie Anne and her extended family, the Casagrandes, living together in the big city and exploring the endless possibilities urban life has to offer.

“Nickelodeon is proud to expand The Loud House universe by offering a new perspective on family life with Los Casagrandes,” said Chris Viscardi, Nickelodeon’s Senior Vice President of Animation Production and Development. “There’s no better time than today to tell stories about a kid growing up in a loving, multi-generational, diverse family.”

Los Casagrandes features Ronnie Anne and her brother Bobby Santiago as they adjust to their new life in Great Lakes City, where they now live with their big, loving and chaotic multi-generational family, the Casagrandes. In the series, Ronnie Anne makes new friends, build stronger bonds with her relatives and explores the endless possibilities of city life. Bobby helps Grandpa Hector run the family’s corner store, and becomes familiar with the neighborhood’s quirky characters.

The Casagrande family was first introduced in the The Loud House special, The Loudest Mission: Relative Chaos. The special was just nominated for an Imagen Award, which recognizes positive portrayals of Latinos in entertainment media.

The family will continue to appear throughout The Loud House this season, and will be featured in a five-episode arc in season four. The Loud House centers on 11-year-old Lincoln Loud and his ten sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family.

The Loud House is co-executive produced by Mike Rubiner (KaBlam!), who will also serve as co-executive producer on Los Casagrandes. Award-winning cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz (Coco) will serve as a cultural consultant and consulting producer for the five-episode arc of The Loud House featuring the Casagrandes.