Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, a cast member on National Geographic Channel’s Wicked Tuna reality series, has died. The Remick and Gendron Funeral Home in Hampton, N.H., posted on its website that Fudge died July 19. A cause of death was not given. He was 28.

Fudge was the first mate on Capt. McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. The series, which follows Gloucester commercial fishermen as they brave the North Atlantic to catch the elusive bluefin tuna, wrapped its seventh season in April. Wicked Tuna also spawned spinoff series Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.

National Geographic and the show’s producer Pilgrim Studios shared news of Fudge’s passing on social media. “We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss,” they wrote.