As usual, PBS leads the nominations for the News & Documentary Emmy Awards by a wide margin, but the rest of the field announced today is catching up on perennial No. 2 noms-hoarder CBS this year.

PBS

Again led by Frontline‘s 15 noms, PBS scooped 45 total for 39th annual trophy show, three fewer than last year. But after more than doubling all other non-PBS nets in 2017, the Tiffany network (31 noms) — fueled by a leading 28 noms for 60 Minutes — has the likes of CNN (22), HBO (20) and ABC (20) breathing down its neck this time. Univision (13) and Netflix (11) are the only others to score double-digit noms.

Read the full list of nominees here, with a breakdown on noms by network/platform below. Covering programs that aired during calendar 2017, the awards in 49 categories will be doled out during the October 1 ceremony at Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall in Manhattan.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences also said today that Paula S. Apsell, Senior Executive Director of PBS’ Nova, will receive the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award for her many years of science broadcasting excellence.

“New technologies are opening up endless new doors to knowledge, instantly delivering news and information across myriad platforms,” said Adam Sharp, interim President & CEO of NATAS. “With this trend comes the immense potential to inform and enlighten, but also to manipulate and distort. Today we honor the talented professionals who through their work and creativity defend the highest standards of broadcast journalism and documentary television, proudly providing the clarity and insight each of us needs to be an informed world citizen.”