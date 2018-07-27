New York State regulators have withdrawn their approval of Charter Communications’ 2015 acquisition of Time Warner Cable, citing the company’s “brazenly disrespectful behavior” toward the state and its customers.

The reversal, which experts in media regulation described as extremely unusual, follows a period when Charter repeatedly disregarded the core elements that earned the thumbs-up from the state.

The state’s Public Service Commission cited several specific areas, including repeatedly missed deadlines, attempts to “skirt obligations” to serve rural communities and unsafe practices in the field. Charter has engaged in “purposeful obfuscation” of its performance and compliance obligations, the commission said.

The Stamford-based company has about 2 million customers in the state. In announcing its action, the NYPSC also fined Charter $1 million, on top of a previous $2 million fine, and gave it 60 days to provide customers with an “orderly transition” to an alternative service provider.

“Charter’s repeated failures to serve New Yorkers and honor its commitments are well documented and are only getting worse. After more than a year of administrative enforcement efforts to bring Charter into compliance with the Commission’s merger order, the time has come for stronger actions to protect New Yorkers and the public interest,” Commission Chair John B. Rhodes said in the official announcement. “Charter’s non-compliance and brazenly disrespectful behavior toward New York State and its customers necessitates the actions taken today seeking court-ordered penalties for its failures, and revoking the Charter merger approval.”

The company said it would contest the order, which it said was rooted in political grandstanding. “In the weeks leading up to an election, rhetoric often becomes politically charged,” the company said in a statement. “But the fact is that Spectrum has extended the reach of our advanced broadband network to more than 86,000 New York homes and businesses since our merger agreement with the PSC. Our 11,000 diverse and locally based workers, who serve millions of customers in the state every day, remain focused on delivering faster and better broadband to more New Yorkers, as we promised.”

After Comcast was thwarted in Washington when it tried to roll up Time Warner Cable, Charter then swooped in to scoop it up and become the No. 2 cable operator in the country. The deal, valued at $60 billion, closed in 2016, ending 43 years of Time Warner Cable operating as an independent company.