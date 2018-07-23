The New York Daily News, the city’s scrappiest tabloid of the Trump Era, announced a huge round of layoffs today that will eliminate fully half of the Tronc-owned paper’s editorial staff.

Among those handed their walking papers was Editor-in-Chief Jim Rich, who tweeted today, “If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you.” (See it, and other responses, below).

Rich led the near-hundred-year-old paper during an era that saw its self-reinvigoration with irreverent, attention-demanding Page One eye-grabbers that in an earlier more newsstand-friendly era would certainly have been the talk of the city. “I’m With Stupid,” screamed the front page when Sarah Palin endorsed Donald Trump.

Today Rich’s Twitter bio read: “Just a guy sitting at home watching journalism being choked into extinction.”

In an email to staff from Tronc, delivered this morning, the company wrote, “We are fundamentally restructuring the Daily News. We are reducing today the size of the editorial team by approximately 50 percent and re-focusing much of our talent on breaking news — especially in areas of crime, civil justice and public responsibility.”

“The decisions being announced today reflect the realities of our business and the need to adapt an ever-changing media environment. They are not a reflection on the significant talent that is leaving today. Let there be no doubt: these colleagues are highly valued and will be missed.”

Laid-off staff – individual staff members heading for the door will be notified by end of today – will receive 90 days of severance pay and transitional benefits.

The Chicago-based Tronc reportedly informed newsroom staffers via email on Sunday evening of an important 9 a.m. staff meeting with with executive vice president of digital Grant Whitmore. The tabloid’s longtime rival, The New York Post, reported today that Daily News baseball columnist John Harper, at Yankee Stadium last night when rain delayed the Yankees-Mets game, was among the Daily Newsers either bidding colleagues goodbye or anticipating a pink slip.

The Post cited sources in saying an outside security company has been hired for Monday and Tuesday when the layoffs will be carried out.

Tronc, owner of The Chicago Tribune and The Baltimore Sun, bought the New York paper last September for a token $1. Robert York, most recently the publisher and editor in chief of The Morning Call in easter Pennsylvania and western New Jersey, will be the Daily News’ new editor-in-chief.

Tronc previously owned The Los Angeles Times, where it laid off dozens of newsroom staffers before selling the paper to biotech entrepreneur Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong.

Over the decades, the Daily News has nabbed 11 Pulitzer Prizes. This past February, two high-level editors were sacked following a sexual harassment allegations.

Journalists weigh in:

If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you. — Jim Rich (@therealjimrich) July 23, 2018

Thoughts today with our colleagues at the New York Daily News, where Tronc is laying off half the staff. New York local news needed them. https://t.co/My2zhRgKsk — Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) July 23, 2018

Besides this last week, when it became apparent what was going to happen today, I’ve loved and cherished every second of working at the New York Daily News. My wild ride there has come to an end. The city is losing a lot today. It’s people will be less informed starting tomorrow — Nick Parco (@nick_parco) July 23, 2018

The @NYDailyNews is an essential institution. Can't overstate the role it plays in holding accountable an increasingly unscrutinized, aloof city government. Its slow strangulation is already hurting New York. Its demise would be a disaster.https://t.co/1wYgkw9rLj — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 20, 2018

Make no mistake: This is not hyperbole. Today's decision by Tronc is a corporate sellout, counter to the entire purpose of being in the journalism business. They are a profitable company. The New York Daily News is an asset to democracy. A cold, dangerous calculation. https://t.co/0Rx6SrTxHk — Jake Heller (@HellerJake) July 23, 2018

Source on the ground says New York Daily News photo staff has been gutted in these editorial cuts. Tragic news, tragic day for photography and especially New York. Such a loss. — Lucas Jackson (@Lucas_Jackson_) July 23, 2018

Despite tronc's insistence that its sweeping cuts to the New York Daily News will help its digital transition, they just cut a digital editor whose entire job was helping them do just that. https://t.co/TzQIc2fOuJ — Brock Vergakis (@BrockVergakis) July 23, 2018

It was a fun minute @NYDailyNews. Looking forward to what’s next. For now: -30- pic.twitter.com/Cq42ljoq2r — Mark Fischer (@nhlfisch21) July 23, 2018

The Daily News led the charge to get 9/11 first responders health benefits. Exposed widespread abuse of eviction rules, punishing poor people. Revealed deception and dysfunction in public housing that put kids in danger of lead poisoning. Showed the world the Eric Garner video. — Josh Greenman (@joshgreenman) July 23, 2018