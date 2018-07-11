Diane Guerrero has appeared in Orange is the New Black and Jane the Virgin and although she has given us memorable characters in acclaimed shows, it is what is happening in her own personal life that is admirable.

Netflix/REX/Shutterstock

When the three-time Screen Actors Guild award winner stopped by the New Hollywood Podcast, she came to talk about her experience in the industry as a Latina actress, her time on OITNB, Jane the Virgin as well as Superior Donuts. But it was her story about her family being deported that resonates.

Born in the U.S., her Colombian parents, who were undocumented, attempted to get American citizenship but were deported. She remained in America while her parents and her brother went back to Colombia. She, like many children at the southern border today, was separated from her parents.

As an advocate for immigration reform, she recently gave a passionate speech at the Families Belong Together rally in DC a couple of weeks ago brought many to tears. She also details her life experience in her book In the Country We Love: My Family Divided as well as My Family Divided (available July 17), which is an adaptation of her first memoir for children.

Guerrero talked to us about her relevant story and her journey in Hollywood that led to Orange Is The New Black — which she didn’t realize was going to be a huge hit. Listen to the episode below.