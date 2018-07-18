There’s a lot to unpack when it comes to the verse-driven stylings of Lionsgate’s film Blindspotting — and the film’s stars and co-writers Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal paid a visit to the New Hollywood Podcast to wax poetic on all the details.

Marking the directorial debut of Carlos López Estrada, the film, which premiered at Sundance earlier this year, follows Collin (Diggs), who is making the best of his final days of probation for an arrest that haunts him and his fast-talking, troublemaking childhood BFF Miles (Casal). Set in Oakland (a.k.a. The Town), the two work together for a moving company and try to navigate through their personal lives, changing friendship and the trendy gentrification that is affecting the Bay Area city. When Collin’s chance for a fresh start is interrupted by a life-changing missed curfew, his friendship with Miles takes a left turn, and their relationship is tested as they dive into a spiraling collision course with each other.

Diggs and Casal spoke to us about how the film reflects reality, as it uniquely addresses racial issues and “BBQ Betty”-centric gentrification of their city (the pair are Oakland natives). The Bay Boys also share how they used their spoken word/slam poetry experience to tell the story and gave us insight into their top (and bottom) five hip hop artists as well as their karaoke habits.

And true to New Hollywood form, the two praise underrepresented talent in the industry. Casal gives a shout out to fellow poet and writer Sarah Kay while Diggs puts the spotlight on poet and writer Chinaka Hodge, who is currently in the writers’ room at the TV adaptation Snowpiercer, which he stars.

Listen to the episode below.