Netflix has ordered a new Kids & Family original series based on Tonke Dragt’s medieval adventure novel, The Letter For The King. This is the streaming service’s first Dutch book adaption, though the coming-of-age series will be shot in English. UK-based FilmWave acquired the international television rights in a deal with Amsterdam-based publishing house Leopold.

Will Davies (How To Train Your Dragon, Puss In Boots) will adapt for Netflix, together with Dutch producer Paul Trijbits (Saving Mr Banks, The Casual Vacancy) for FilmWave, which he co-owns with Christian Grass.

The classic novel was originally published in 1962 and has been translated into 25 languages, including English in 2014 via Pushkin Press.

Pushkin Press

The book’s story is set in a fantasy world of three kingdoms, and centers on 16-year-old squire Tiuri. When he answers a desperate call for help, he finds himself on a perilous mission that could cost him his life. He must deliver a secret letter to the King who lives across the Great Mountains. Tiuri must abandon his home, break all the rules and leave everything behind – even the knighthood he has dreamed of for so long. The future of the entire realm depends on the letter and Tiuri must trust no one and keep his true identity secret. Above all, he must never reveal what is in the letter.

The tome won the Griffel der Griffels for Best Children’s Book of All Time and is a beloved part of Dutch culture. Production on the series is set to start in the fall in New Zealand and Netflix will release globally.