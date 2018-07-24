Following the success of The Comedy Lineup: Part One, Netflix has set an August premiere date for the second half of the special. The streaming giant announced Tuesday on social media that The Comedy Lineup: Part Two will premiere August 31 on Netflix (see key art below).

In Part Two, an eclectic mix of up-and-coming comics take the mic for a series of of 15-minute stand-up sets, bringing fresh takes on life’s issues, big and small. The special is filmed live in front of an intimate crowd at Atlanta’s historic Terminal West, with comics including Aisling Bea, Emma Willmann, Janelle James, Josh Johnson, JR De Guzman, Kate Willett, Matteo Lane and Max Silvestri.

Netflix

The Comedy Lineup: Part One, starring Michelle Buteau, Ian Karmel and Taylor Tomlinson, is currently streaming on Netflix.