Netflix is considering offering a new, higher tier of service.

Dubbed Ultra, the new tier would allow four devices to receive Ultra HD video and audio streaming simultaneously. Netflix is currently testing the plans in several European territories in two versions with two different price points, according to Italian blog Tutto Android, which first reported the plan. One version would offer four Ultra HD streams at €16.99 ($19.80), while the existing $13.99 Premium plan would drop from four to two UHD streams.

“We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time,” Smita Saran, a Netflix spokeswoman, told CNET in an email. “In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix.” Not all Netflix subscribers will see the test and the company may not ever offer the specific price points or features being tested, Saran added.

Netflix currently has three subscription plans: $7.99 Basic, $10.99 Standard and $13.99 Premium. Basic allows users to watch Netflix on one screen at a time; Standard allows viewing on two screens; and Premium allows four screens. Screens can be TVs, laptops, tablets or smartphones.