Netflix is removing a desktop-only feature that allows subscribers to write and read reviews of TV shows and movies on the service.

The streaming service began notifying members who’ve used the feature recently that they will no longer be able to write reviews by the end of July. Come August, the reviews will disappear altogether.

“This feature is only offered on the website and has seen declining usage over time,” Netflix said in a statement explaining its decision, which was first reported by the tech news site Cnet.

The service previously offered a star system to rate programs from one to five stars. It retired that rating system and replaced it in April 2017 with a simpler thumbs-up or thumbs-down button which Netflix uses to refine its personalized recommendations.

“Netflix has had star ratings for much of our history, but we’ve learned through over a year of testing that while we’ve used stars to help you personalize your suggestions, many of our members are confused about what they do,” the company said in a blog post announcing the change. “In contrast, when people see thumbs, they know that they are used to teach the system about their tastes with the goal of finding more great content.”

It’s not like there’s a dearth of reviews for Netflix’s shows online or through traditional media outlets. Still, the decision produced a modest backlash on social media among armchair critics.

Hey @netflix, no need to go all alternative facts on this. You eliminated bylines and star ratings, and emphasized your own recommendations. So yeah, usage declined. Own it. It's ok; there are other sources for movie reviews. Just don't blame your users. pic.twitter.com/D0arnJ264T — James Belcher (@Satorical) July 2, 2018