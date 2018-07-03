Netflix has ordered Monarca, an original drama series from Mexico, produced by Salma Hayek’s Ventanarosa Productions, Lemon Studios and Michael McDonald’s Stearns Castle, with Irene Azuela (Quemar las Naves) and Juan Manuel Bernal (Capadocia) attached to star. Production is scheduled to begin this fall for a global premiere in 2019.

Created by Diego Gutierrez, who also serves as showrunner, and written by Lemon Studios’ Fernando Rovzar, Julia Denis, Ana Sofia Clerici and Sandra García Velten, Monarca will follow the world of wealthy Mexican elites riddled by corruption, scandal and violence. Set in the powerful world of Mexican billionaires, Monarca is a high stakes, multi-generational family saga about a tequila-born Mexican business empire, and the battle that ensues when a member of the family decides to fight the dirty system her family helped create.

“I’m extremely excited to partner with Netflix, and to be working with amazing Mexican talent in front of and behind the camera. We are proud to show Mexico as a vibrant, sophisticated and culturally rich nation, fighting to control its own destiny,” said Hayek.

Monarca is produced by Ventanarosa, Lemon Studios and Stearns Castle’s McDonald.

“Mexico is a top priority for us in which to continue to develop series,” said Erik Barmack, Vice President, International Originals, “and we look forward to bringing the best originals to the world through partnerships with key players such as Ventanarosa and Lemon Studios.”

“This is the definition of a passion project for me,” added Gutierrez. “Having been born and raised in Mexico, I’m humbled to have the opportunity to tell this story with Netflix and the incredibly talented team of people we’re assembling, both in The US and Mexico.”

Ventanarosa produced Frieda, which earned Hayek Oscar, Golden Globe, SAG and BAFTA nominations. Its other titles include Emmy and Golden Globe winner Ugly Betty, animated film Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet, The Maldonado Miracle, El coronel no tiene quien le escriba, and In the Time of the Butterflies. Ventanarosa is repped by CAA.

Mexico’s Lemon Studios, founded by Billy and Fernando Rovzar, has produced 15 feature films and 12 television series. It won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2012 Cannes Film Festival for Después de Lucía and an International Emmy Award for the third season of Sr. Ávila for HBO Latin America. Lemon Studios’ other titles include Matando Cabos, Kilometer 31, Saving Private Perez, Paramédicos, La Piloto, La Bella y las Bestias among others.

Stearns Castle’s producing credits include Emmy-winning ABC series American Crime and Showtime limited series Guerilla, starring Idris Elba and Freida Pinto.