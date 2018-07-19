Netflix has ordered a French original series starring Omar Sy (The Intouchables) as Arsène Lupin, the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise. The series is slated to premiere globally on Netflix in 2020.

Netflix and Sy announced their collaboration today on Twitter.

Produced by Gaumont Television, the series is said to be a “contemporary adaptation” of the novels penned by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905. The books have been adapted into dozens of TV series and movies over the years, but the Netflix adapation will be the first to feature a black actor in the title role.

“I am thrilled to play Arsène Lupin, such a charismatic character in a modern and unique adaptation. Joining Netflix, a service who offers so many diverse and qualitative programmes that I have great joy to discover every time inspires me greatly” said Sy.

Gaumont Television’s Isabelle Degeorges will serve as producer.