In a tweet this morning, the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam invited his followers to watch a documentary about him on Netflix. One small problem: The streamer has no plans to show it — though it appeared to be going live on Wednesday.

Fox News contacted Netflix about Minister Louis Farrakhan’s tweet and promptly was told that the film indeed would not be streaming this week or at all. (Read Farrakhan’s tweet below, complete with a video address.)

“This film will not be released on Netflix,” the service told Fox News today. “Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not. We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Farrakhan has been the face of the Nation of Islan for decades and has dwelled in controversy even longer. His critics have labeled his political views as racist and anti-Semitic. The organizer of the 1995 Million Man March on Washington, D.C., was back in the news in recent months after a photo surfaced that showed him with a smiling Barack Obama.

Here is the tweet that launched today’s news: