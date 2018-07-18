Netflix has inked a deal with top Hollywood awards strategist Lisa Taback to acquire her independent LT-LA consulting firm and move her in-house at the streaming giant. The deal gives her the title VP Talent Relations, and she will lead the company’s talent relations and awards teams. It also means she will provide her services exclusively to Netflix, which just last week landed the most Emmy Awards noms of any platform with 122, knocking longtime king HBO from the perch it had held for almost 20 years.

The move not only bolsters Netflix but depletes its competition. Taback has repped almost everyone in the film awards space from her long run at The Weinstein Company to more recently for the likes of Lionsgate and A24, including both of their 2017 Oscar Best Picture nominees La La Land and eventual winner Moonlight.

Under terms of the Netflix agreement that begins August 1, Taback will be bringing staffers including Albert Tello, Christy Grosz, Kelly Dalton and Liv Moore in Los Angeles and Jennifer Abramson in New York.

Taback will be based in L.A., and will report directly to Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos.

“Lisa and her team have a reputation as the best of the best when it comes to talent and awards and I’m thrilled to bring them to Netflix,” Sarandos said. “We want to continue to expand and deepen our efforts to celebrate the incredible creators and talent who bring their dream projects to Netflix.”

In her new role, Taback will lead overall talent relations strategy, while in the awards space she will spearhead strategy, marketing and PR across for the likes of the Academy Awards, Golden Globes and Primetime Emmys among others. That will include conceiving and managing paid and earned media, events and screenings.

“Netflix has a well-earned reputation as the destination for some of the best creators in the business to do the best work of their lives,” said Taback. “My team and I couldn’t be more excited to join them and do the same.”

Taback worked with Weinstein for two decades during its heyday of Oscar successes. She formed LT-LA in 1994.