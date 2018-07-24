Netflix is to launch its first European production hub in Spain as it ramps up its slate of Spanish-language originals.

The SVOD service is launching a major hub at Ciudad de la Tele, a 22,000-square-meter facility in Tres Cantos, Madrid. It will be the central facility for Netflix’s growing slate of Spanish-language original content, which includes shows such as Money Heist (La Casa de Papel) and Hache. Some 13,000 cast, crew and extras are working on 20 Netflix originals in the country.

Netflix also recently announced an overall deal with Money Heist creator Álex Pina and is investing significant amounts in Spanish-language acquisitions and co-productions. The production hub is being developed and managed by Grupo Secuoya.

Erik Barmack, Vice President of International Originals at Netflix, said, “Spain has a rich heritage of innovative, immersive content creation and we are excited to strengthen our investment in the cultural heartland of Madrid. From San Sebastián to Santiago de Chile and Toronto to Tokyo, Spanish-language content is savoured by Netflix members across the world. The establishment of our first European production hub will create new opportunities for Spain’s incredible creative talent, as well as demonstrating our commitment to the production of original content throughout Europe.”

Raúl Berdonés, President, Grupo Secuoya, added, “We are delighted that Netflix has chosen Ciudad de la Tele as the location of its first European production hub. Netflix sets a world-class standard in its production process and the decision to create a production hub in Madrid is proof of Spain’s leadership in the audiovisual industry, as well as the depth of its talent pool. Grupo Secuoya is delighted to partner with Netflix to support the production of Spanish-language series for the world.”