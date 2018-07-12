Alex Pina, the creator, producer and writer of Netflix’s most-watched non-English speaking show La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), has secured a global exclusive overall deal with the streaming giant.

Under the overall deal, Pina will produce new series and projects exclusively for Netflix.

“Working alongside Netflix is a dream come true. We are living in a moment where series are becoming one of the most relevant cultural movements ever,” said the Spanish producer. “The possibility of reaching the last corner on the planet and building a world where content of all languages can travel globally, is to be part of the dream of thousands of creatives from around the world; productions coming from small places in the world that today can reach everyone. We had to be there, beside Netflix, as part of this revolutionary challenge.”

Pina is the founder of production company Vancouver Media. He also created Vis a Vis (Locked Up), El Barco (The Ship), or Los hombres de Paco (Paco’s Men).

Pina has found global success with La Casa de Papel Part 1 and 2. As part of his deal he will make La Casa de Papel Part 3 which is slated for release in 2019. He is also developing Sky Rojo, a female-action drama that is set to start production in 2019.