Netflix has boarded two upcoming drama series, TNT’s futuristic action thriller Snowpiercer, starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, and Bravo’s anthology Dirty John, headlined by Connie Britton and Eric Bana. The Internet network is taking international distribution for both shows under its co-licensing model.

In a deal with ITV Studios Global Entertainment, Netflix will premiere Snowpiercer, co-produced by Tomorrow Studios and Studio T, globally outside of the U.S. and China in 2019.

Netflix will carry internationally Dirty John, produced by Universal Cable Productions in association with Los Angeles Times Studios and Atlas Entertainment.

Snowpiercer, based on the acclaimed 2013 movie by Bong Joon-ho, was originally a pilot, which was picked up to series by TNT, while Dirty John received a two-season, straight-to-series order from Bravo earlier this year.

Under the co-licensing model, Netflix is collaborating with US studios on series that air on other linear or digital networks in the US Netflix takes first-run global distribution in as many territories as available—ideally, everywhere outside of Canada and the United States. Netflix comes in as a partner on projects that are going to series at a finished script or pilot stage and as early as script development. Netflix boarding a project as international distributor for a hefty fee that covers a significant part—or even the entire series budget—often helps it get a green light.

UCP is one of the first studios to start partnering with Netflix and has the largest contingent of series under the co-licensing model, including Shooter, Damnation, The Sinner, Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. on USA; and Nightflyers, based on George R.R. Martin’s novella, on Syfy.

Snowpiercer is set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, It centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

The series also stars Alison Wright, Mickey Sumne, Katie McGuinness), Susan Park, Lena Hall (All My Children), Annalise Basso, Sam Otto, Sheila Vand), Roberto Urbina and Sasha Frolova

Snowpiercer is a co-production of Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between Marty Adelstein and ITV Studios, and Turner’s Studio T. The series is executive produced by Tomorrow Studios’ Adelstein and Becky Clements.

Graeme Manson is the showrunner and serves as executive producer along with Scott Derrickson, Matthew O’Connor and the original film’s Bong Joon Ho, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi. The project underwent creative changes after the pilot, with Manson replacing Josh Friedman and Derrickson, who directed the original pilot, declining to return for reshoots. James Hawes will serve as director and co-executive producer.

Based on the articles and breakout true crime podcast of the same name from Los Angeles Times reporter Christopher Goffard, Dirty John follows Debra Newell’s (Britton) romance with John Meehan (Bana), a handsome and romantic charmer who sweeps Debra off her feet and pulls her into his web of lies.

The series will be executive produced and written by Alexandra Cunningham. Richard Suckle and Charles Roven will serve as executive producers for Atlas Entertainment and Mark Herzog, Christopher G. Cowen and Chris Argentieri will serve as executive producers for Los Angeles Times Studios. Britton and Bana also executive produce. Jeffrey Reiner will executive produce and direct the pilot episode.