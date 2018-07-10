The second season of Netflix’s GLOW drew the streaming service’s most affluent U.S. audience after those for The Crown and House of Cards, according to the latest Nielsen SVOD Content Ratings data.

Viewership also skewed strikingly young, per the data, with 86% of viewers of Season 2 in the first three days the season premiered (June 29 to July 1) between the ages of 18 and 49.

Out of all original streaming content that Nielsen has analyzed, the show had the highest concentration of viewers it deemed “white-collar,” at 67%. The median income of the audience was $80,200, only slightly behind that of The Crown ($84,200) and House of Cards ($80,400).

GLOW, created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, tells the reality-based story of the 1980s outfit Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. The show, whose cast includes Alison Brie and Marc Maron, figures to be a factor in Thursday’s Emmy nominations.

The average minute audience for the premiere episode of the show’s second season totaled 1.3 million in its first three days of availability. In that same three-day span, its full-season average minute audience surpassed 700,000 viewers.

Although Nielsen has cracked open the door to some metrics on Netflix viewing, the vast majority of global viewership remains in the Los Gatos company’s black box of data. The SVOD Content Ratings cover the U.S. only, and anecdotal information released by Netflix has shown that many shows produced in a given territory tend to draw significant viewership outside of their home country. Even so, the new insights show that GLOW is positioned for a long run on the streaming platform.