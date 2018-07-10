Netflix has announced the United Nations of comedy specials with a stand-up comedy event series that will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions.

The yet-to-be-titled special, which will launch in 2019 will feature The Good Doctor‘s Chris D’Elia, Nailed It host Nicole Byer, former Chapelle Show host writer Neal Brennan and comedy fave Nick Swardson representing the U.S.

The worldwide event series will feature a wide array of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender, and ethnicity and will tape in seven languages including French, Spanish, Portuguese, Arabic, Dutch, German and English. All episodes are slated to launch on a TBD date in 2019 for your bingeing and laughing pleasure.

The roster of stand-up comedians recording at this year’s Just for Laughs Festival in Montreal will also include Nish Kumar, Joel Dommett, Mae Martin, and Ellie Taylor from the United Kingdom as well as Shirley Souagnon and Jason Brokerss from France. Representing Africa are Loyiso Gola, Loyiso Madinga, Tumi Morake and Riaad Moosa while Joel Creasey and Nazeem Hussain will take the stage for Australia. New Zealand’s Urzila Carlson and Cal Wilson will also appear while Canada will roll deep with Adib Alkhalidey, François Bellefeuille, Ivan Decker, Louis-José Houde, Katherine Levac, Dave Merheje, Deanne Smith, and K. Trevor Wilson. Rounding out the roster are Middle Eastern comedians Moayad Alnefaie, Adi Khalefa, Rawsan Hallak, and Ibraheem Alkhairallah.

In addition to recording at Just for Laughs, comedians will tape specials in São Paulo, Mexico City, Mumbai, Berlin and Amsterdam with comedian names to be announced.