Hot on the heels of its first Indian original, Sacred Games, Netflix has set an August 24 release date for Ghoul, its first venture into the horror genre in India. Ghoul is a reteam for Netflix and Anurag Kashyap’s Phantom Films along with Ivanhoe and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse. Phantom is also behind crime drama Sacred Games which released on July 6 to strongly positive response.

The three-episode Ghoul is directed and written by Patrick Graham and focuses on a prisoner who arrives at a remote military interrogation center and turns the tables on his interrogators, exposing their most shameful secrets with a supernatural twist. Radhika Apte (Sacred Games) and Manav Kaul star.

The trio of installments will be made available simultaneously to over 125M Netflix members in 190 countries, including India. It’s produced in English and Hindi.

The series follows a 2014 pact between Phantom Films, co-founded by Gangs Of Wasseypur‘s Kashyap, Blumhouse Productions and Asia-focused outfit Ivanhoe Pictures to produce local-language genre titles in India.

Blum says, “It has been a great experience working closely with Netflix and our partners at Phantom and Ivanhoe to produce Ghoul. This is Blumhouse’s first foray into the horror genre in India and we’re excited to share this project with horror enthusiasts around the world.”

Vikramaditya Motwane, partner at Phantom, calls Ghoul “an elevated horror narrative from India” and a “first in class, edge-of-your-seat horror series that we are incredibly proud of.”

Ivanhoe’s Kilian Kerwin adds the series has been “a collaborative effort to tell a story that is rooted in India, in a manner that will appeal to audiences around the world.”

Kashyap tweeted the news this morning local time: