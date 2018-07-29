Netflix announced today at the TCA Summer Press Tour that they will add two new foodie-centric unscripted series to their massive roster of programming and the return of another. The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell and Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat have joined the streaming service while the Chef’s Table is set to launch season five.

The Curious Creations of Christine McConnell will put the spotlight on the goth-meets-vintage titular popular chef, artist, and baker as she serves up bizarre and delicious confections. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, a four-part culinary travel series, is set to debut on Oct. 19 and will follow chef and author Samin Nosrat (who wrote a book by the same name) as he travels around the world to discover and examine delicious dishes.

Netflix will also premiere the fifth season of the popular food docuseries Chef’s Table on Sept. 18. The Emmy-nominated series profiles culinary stars around the world who are redefining gourmet food with innovative dishes and tantalizing desserts. Chefs that have appeared on the docuseries include