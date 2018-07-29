Netflix’s head of original programming took her small town girl tale to the stage of the Television Critics Association press tour, where she made her inaugural appearance.

Cindy Holland opened her session with a personal confession: “I grew up a nerdy little kid in Nebraska,” she said, as she flashed an elementary school image on the projection screen behind her — as if in evidence.

The head of programing for the television industry’s $8 billion powerhouse said she searched television to find herself reflected in the programming — perhaps Cher, minus the Bob Mackie glittery gowns.

“The first time I truly saw myself on television was Charlie’s Angels,” Holland said. “There, among the feathered hair, there she was as Sabrina Duncan.”

Kate Jackson’s character — a pantsuit- and turtle-neck-wearing, Pinto-driving detective — seemed not to care that she was different from everyone else.

“Now, too many years later, I’m very proud to work at a place where many different kinds of people can see their “me”s in our programming.”

Fast-forward to Holland’s current role, helping to deliver programming to living rooms and cell phones in 190 countries around the world. Her job, she said, is to ensure enough diversity to keep 130 million subscribers returning each month.

Amid a number of announcements from the stage — including Madam CJ Walker, the first female millionaire, starring Octavia Spencer — Holland offered a fresh glimpse into how the 2,000 “taste communities” that help Netfix determine which shows to greenlight.

Holland said Netflix doesn’t rely on broad demographics — it’s not trying to attract advertisers, to whom this would be most relevant — but rather the identifies like-minded fan communities who are connected via their entertainment preferences.

Netflix’s algorithms find the unexpected nexus between fans of stand-up comedian Dave Chappelle and The Theory of Everything.

“We can look and see if we can aggregate taste communities that are big enough to justify the expense,” Holland said.

Holland arrived on Netflix stage at the moment of ascendancy.

The once-upstart streaming service collected 112 nominations for the 70th annual primetime Emmy Awards, ending the premium cable service’s 17-year winning streak.

This has been a milestone year for Netflix, which just last week flexed its considerable clout, landing ABC Studios’ most prolific comedy creator Kenya Barris, who left ABC for Netflix a little over a year into the four-year term.