Netflix joined tech giants Apple, Facebook and Twitter in celebrating World Emoji Day, launching a playful recommendation feature on called “Recomoji.”

As the name implies, Recomoji offers title suggestions based on the emoji that best describes your mood.

Feeling cranky? How about Bitcoin Heist? A film that follows an Interpol special agent who assembles a team of elite hackers to plan the ultimate crypto-currency heist in order to catch the world’s most wanted thief. In more of silly mood, how about Bo Burnham: Make Happy?

You get the idea.

For those who need a tutorial, the Fab Five from Netflix’s Emmy-nominated Queer Eye provide the rundown.

“So, let me get this straight, I’m just going to go ahead and enter an emoji based on how I’m feeling and I just type it in and Oh!” says Jonathan Van Ness. “Oh, this is cool!”

The chat bot appears to be a digital relation to Netflix’s 2016 Facebook Messenger bot, And Chill, which similarly produced recommendations in response to the criteria you furnish. Ask for a British comedy with a twist ending, the bot might suggest Hot Fuzz.

A Netflix spokesperson said the feature will be available through mid-October.

Netflix Recomoji doesn’t have access to your Netflix account (the service’s algorithm which remains the best source for personalized recommendations).

Instead, it’s built in response to real-time mood viewing. The “emojineers” at Netflix mapped emojis to emotional need states, and then matched those to show and movie collections, the spokesperson said.

It’s a fun tool to help people discover something new to watch.

