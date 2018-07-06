It’s a busy Fifth of July for Netflix on the animation front. The streamer has ordered a pair of new anime series — Ultraman and Kengan Ashura — renewed rookie Aggretsuko and set premiere dates for three other new series and one sophomore.

Season 2 of Castlevania will kick off October 26, and launch dates are final for the new series Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (July 18), Dragon Pilot (September 21) and Cannon Busters (April 1). Read their descriptions below.

Ultraman, which will launch in the spring, is an action drama centered on a man possessing the spirit and DNA of the legendary hero Ultraman as he wears a metallic ultra suit and fights against evil. Kenji Kamiyama and Shinji Aramaki direct the series from Production I.G and Sola Digital.

Kengan Ashura, from Larx Entertainment, follows Kazuo Yamashita is an ordinary 56-year-old man who one day is summoned by the chairman of his company and hired as a gladiator. He learns that these hired gladiators engage in battles called Kengan Matches to protect the corporate rights of the businesses they represent. Kazuo is assigned to battle a mysterious Kengan fighter named Ohma Tokita. Both men join the Kengan Zetsumei Tournament with the hope of winning the spot as chairman of the Kengan Organization. Set for a 2019 launch, it’s directed by Seiji Kishi and written by Makoto Uezo.

Here is the series info on Netflix’s two returning and three premiering toons:

Aggretsuko

Everyone’s favorite death metal panda is back! Retsuko will return to Netflix for Aggretsuko Season 2. Written and directed by Rarecho, produced by Fanworks and featuring a character originally created by Sanrio — creator of Hello Kitty — Season 2 of Aggretsuko is coming to Netflix in 2019. Watch the sizzle reel here:

Castlevania

Inspired by the classic videogame series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, who is trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself. Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone, and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council. Sam Deats directs, and writer Warren Ellis exec produces along with Adi Shankar, Fred Seibert and Kevin Kolde.

Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle



The sequel to Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is an epic re-imagining of the Godzilla world in a futuristic setting that pits humans and robots against the biggest Godzilla ever seen in an interplanetary struggle for survival.

Dragon Pilot

Recently stationed Air Self-Defence Force rookie Hisone Amakasu is chosen by a dragon concealed within Gifu Air Base to be his pilot. Produced by Bones, the series is directed by Hiroshi Kobayashi, written by Mari Okada and executive produced by Shinji Higuchi.

Cannon Busters

The show follows the adventures and exploits of S.A.M, a high-end friendship droid who’s joined by a quirky, discarded maintenance robot and a brash, deadly fugitive. Together, the unlikely trio embarks on an unforgettable journey in a fantastic and dangerous world in search of S.A.M’s best friend, the heir to a kingdom under siege. LeSean Thomas created, directs and exec produces the series.