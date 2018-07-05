Netflix has boarded Freud, a German-language period crime thriller that sees the young eponymous psychoanalyst involved in a nerve-racking investigation into a murderous conspiracy. The co-production from Satel Film/Bavaria Fiction for ORF and Netflix is set in Vienna and is the streaming service’s first Austrian original. ZDF Enterprises is distributing internationally.

The story sees Sigmund Freud in Vienna in 1886, just as his revolutionary theories are being met with strong opposition from colleagues and wider Austrian society. It’s at this time he meets the war veteran and policeman ​Alfred​ Kiss and notorious medium Fleur Salomé and unwittingly becomes part of the hunt for a serial killer.

The thriller will blend its period setting with a contemporary style, and is billed as a modern, sexy and suspenseful take on the life of the celebrated doctor.

Directed by Marvin Kren (Tatort, 4 Blocks), Freud is currently casting the eight-episode series. Production is due to start in fall 2018. Kren is writer with Tatort‘s Stefan Brunner and 4 Blocks‘ Benjamin Hessler. Exec producers are Heinrich Ambrosch (A Fortunate Man) for Satel Film and Moritz Polter (Das Boot) for Bavaria Fiction.

Freud follows Netflix’s first German-language series Dark, which was renewed late last year for a second season and is one of its most-watched non-English-lingo shows. Last month, the streamer signed with Dark creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar in its first European overall series deal.