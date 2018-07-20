Neon has picked up worldwide theatrical rights to Todd Douglas Miller’s cinematic space event documentary, Apollo 11. According to producers, the film about the NASA space mission to the moon features “never-before-seen, large-format film footage.”

The docu is executive produced by CNN Films, which will retain the U.S. TV rights, and is produced by Miller’s Statement Pictures. The feature is currently in post-production.

Apollo 11 is the second film distribution collaboration between Neon and CNN Films in 2018. Earlier this year, the two companies announced their shared distribution of Three Identical Strangers, the Sundance documentary about triplets separated at birth and then reunited as adults.

Miller is best known for Sundance 2014 documentary Dinosaur 13, which was also executive-produced by CNN Films.

The deal, whose announcement coincides with today’s 49th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, was negotiated by Josh Braun of Submarine; Stacey Wolf, vice president of business affairs at CNN; and Evan Krauss of Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers LLP, along with Matt Burke and Ben Braun of Submarine.

Producers for Statement Pictures include Miller and Thomas Petersen. Amy Entelis and Courtney Sexton of CNN Films are executive producers.

Check out the trailer above.