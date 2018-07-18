The NCIS team has made Abby’s temporary replacement permanent. Diona Reasonover, who guest starred in three episodes on CBS’ veteran crime drama NCIS last season, has been promoted to a series regular for the upcoming 16th season.

Reasonover was first introduced as Ducky’s (David McCallum) new graduate assistant Kasie Hines in Episode 17 and was then brought in by NCIS boss Gibbs (Mark Harmon) in the aftermath of Abby’s (Pauley Perrette) departure as a forensic scientist to help out on a case. Kesie called Abby to get her blessing before joining the team on a temp basis. Like Abby before her, Kasie has her own distinct quirky personality.

Reasonover is a homegrown CBS talent with comedy background — she is an alumna of the CBS Diversity Showcase. Reasonover wrote and performed in the 2014 performance and was the head writer in 2015. Her series acting credits include guest starring stints on CBS’ 2 Broke Girls as well as Grace and Frankie, Superstore, Girl Meets World and Comedy Bang! Bang! She also co-starred on Clipped. Reasonover’s writing credits include the Emmy-nominated I Love You, America, I Love Dick and Adam Ruins Everything. She is repped by CAA.

NCIS, which remains CBS’ most popular drama series 15 years in, averaged over 17 million viewers last season. Its sixteenth season premieres Sept. 25.