NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment has rebranded Craftsy, the digital service it bought a little more than a year ago, as Bluprint.

The new entity’s “expanded subscription service and premier digital destination for lifestyle learning” will cost $15 a month, accessible via apps including one on Roku. It will feature online classes in crafting as well as offering content in complementary lifestyle categories including music, writing, dance, yoga, fitness, home decor, entertaining, and kids and family.

In addition to some 3,000 hours of on-demand classes, Bluprint is also planning to produce original entertainment series spotlighting creative experts out to inspire, empower and entertain new crafts enthusiasts and experts alike. The total crafts market has been estimated to be worth more than $40 billion and has proven fertile for brands like Etsy as well as retail behemoths like Amazon.

John Levisay, Bluprint’s CEO, called the rebrand a “natural evolution of our subscription model, with our mission to revolutionize the way people engage with lifestyle passions and pursuits.”

Since acquiring the property in May 2017, NBCU has used it to help facilitate cross-promotion of properties from USA, Bravo, Today and other parts of the portfolio. Bluprint brand integrations are planned for the upcoming NBC competition series Making It, which is hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman.

Dave Howe, president of strategy and commercial growth for NBCU Cable Entertainment says the move “lays the foundation for us to dramatically expand and enhance its unique content and commerce capabilities and fully exploit the power of NBCUniversal to help accelerate its growth.”